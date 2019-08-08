Police: Man accused of pointing loaded firearm at his friends

ANDERSON — A spilled drink is allegedly the reason an Anderson man pointed an assault rifle at three people he had been riding around with in a car.
Avery T. Gluck, 23, of Anderson, was charged with three counts of Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another. He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Woodland Drive for a report of a man pointing a firearm at people walking down the street, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Kayla Gilley, with the Anderson Police Department.
Gilley said three people walking nearby were stopped for questioning and they told officers their friend had pointed a rifle at them.
Malik Shanahan and Craig Decker both had handguns on them when they were stopped and while Decker had a valid gun permit, Shanahan did not, Gilley said Shanahan was arrested and charged with carrying a handgun without a license.
Both men and the woman who was with them told police they were in a Gluck’s vehicle “and Avery had been drinking and Avery was driving recklessly,” according to the affidavit.
Shanahan told police their female friend started to drive the vehicle so “Avery wouldn’t get in trouble since he had a CDL,” the affidavit states. At some point, they decided to go to a local restaurant for chicken.
All three alleged victims told police Gluck was in the back seat with Decker when a drink was spilled, which upset Gluck. He got out of the car and allegedly went inside his home and returned with a rifle, according to the affidavit.
“Malik stated Craig and Avery were in the back seat and Avery got very angry and started acting crazy about the drink spilt in the vehicle,” Gilley stated in the affidavit. “Malik informed me Avery went into the house for two to three minutes and came out of the house with a black assault rifle and stated it looked like the gun didn’t have a butt stock.”
Gluck allegedly cocked the gun to load a bullet in the chamber and then pointed it at each of them, according to the affidavit.
Shanahan said he told Gluck to “chill” and “got his handgun out of his pocket due to fear for his life and cocked it, but kept the gun pointed towards the ground,” the affidavit states.
They said they left Gluck’s residence and started walking down the street, but Gluck followed them with the gun to a neighbor’s residence.
