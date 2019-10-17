ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred just before the store closed on Wednesday.
Anderson Police Department Major Joel Sandefur said the Dollar General Store, 2450 Columbus Ave., was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash around 10 p.m. The suspect is described as a black male, thin build, dressed in a black hooded sweat shirt and wearing a black hat.
Witnesses told police the man entered the store armed with a gun and ordered employees and store customers to a store office. Both the employees and customers were then tied up by the man.
At least one person was battered during the robbery, Sandefur said in a press release. The victim was treated at the scene by a medic with the Anderson Fire Department but refused additional medical treatment.
Sandefur said that before the man left the store he told the people tied up in the office to remain where they were and then he fled the building.
“Witnesses told police after several minutes had passed, they freed themselves and called police for help,” the press release states.
No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone who has information concerning the robbery can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
