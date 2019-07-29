Police: Mother accused of dealing meth with her child in the vehicle

ELWOOD — An Elwood woman was arrested July 20 after police said they found more than a gram of methamphetamine in a metal container on her belt loop.
Courtney Sue Wilson, 25, of Elwood is charged with Level 4 felony dealing in methamphetamine, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent.
Police questioned Wilson after identifying her passenger as someone from a missing person case, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Marcus Shoppell of the Elwood Police Department.
Wilson got out of the truck she was driving with her baby and officers asked her if there was anything inside that shouldn't be there, the affidavit states. She told officers there were scales in the truck and gave them permission to search the vehicle.
Shoppell said he spotted a metal container hanging from Wilson's belt loop; when he asked her what it was, she grabbed his hand, told him no and began to cry, according to the affidavit.
Inside the container, Shoppell said, he found a crystal-like substance that weighed 1.40 grams and field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Wilson allegedly told Shoppell she had the meth because she was going to trade it for some stuff, the affidavit states.
The child was placed in the custody of Wilson's friend and officers notified the child's grandmother of the situation.
