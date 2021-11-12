ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened Friday on Ind. 32 between Edgewood and Lapel.
The accident took placed at 5:08 a.m. when dispatch was notified a pedestrian was struck on Ind. 32, east of the intersection with County Road 675 West.
According to a press release, the male pedestrian was walking in the traffic lane on the north side of the state highway.
He was struck by a 2015 Chrysler 300 driven by Trenton Parker, of Anderson.
Parker was traveling west and did not see the pedestrian due to the dark conditions.
The victim died at the scene.
The Madison County Coroner’s office has not released the name of the deceased.
The crash investigation continues. The Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
