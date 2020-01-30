ANDERSON — Police say a man shot multiple times during the commission of a robbery is expected to survive his injuries and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Quentin Scott Steffler, 18, is charged with Level 3 felony armed robbery, Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another and Class A misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.
Anderson police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1500 block of Nichol Avenue around 4 a.m. Jan. 24. They found Steffler in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Darrian Parkhurst told police he had fallen asleep in a car while waiting for his girlfriend to get items from her residence prior to the robbery, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Heather McClain of the Anderson Police Department.
Parkhurst said his girlfriend had left her gun on the driver’s side floorboard while she went inside and he had his handgun on his lap, according to the affidavit.
He said he was asleep in the passenger seat when he was startled awake by Steffler opening the driver’s door of the vehicle, McClain wrote. At first he thought it was his girlfriend getting back in the car, but then he saw the handgun pointed at his head.
Parkhurst told police Steffler demanded his cellphone, wallet, money and the gun in his lap.
“The suspect was telling Darrian ‘don’t move or I’ll pop you, stop moving or I’ll shoot you,’” McClain wrote. “Darrian was extremely fearful for his life and his safety.”
Parkhurst told police when Steffler saw the other gun on the floorboard he said, “awe, you got two guns,” taking it too. Parkhurst said he began pleading with Steffler saying the gun belonged to his girlfriend and Steffler had his cellphone and other valuables, according to the affidavit.
Steffler kept his gun pointed at Parkhurst, but “slowly started handing the girlfriend’s gun back to Parkhurst,” according to the affidavit.
“Darrian seized the moment to arm himself and grabbed the gun back from the suspect, simultaneously removing it from its holster,” McClain wrote. “As he did so, he pointed the gun at the suspect and began firing.”
Parkhurst fired multiple rounds at Steffler, got out of the car and ran around him to kick Steffler’s loaded gun away, according to the affidavit. He told Steffler he would call an ambulance for him and ran up to the home where his girlfriend was and told her to call 911.
Steffler was held at gunpoint by the couple until officers arrived, according to the affidavit.
“They then threw their guns to the side, moved away from them, put their hands up in the air and awaited the arrival of officers,” McClain wrote.
Police recovered a wallet that fell out of Steffler’s sweatshirt that belonged to Parkhurst’s girlfriend along with a cellphone taken from Parkhurst lying nearby Steffler.
“Quentin Steffler has undergone surgery and is expected to survive his injuries,” McClain wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.