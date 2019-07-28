Police: Teen accused of trying to 'set house on fire' with girlfriend inside

ELWOOD — A neighbor called police when they thought they could hear someone slapping a woman in an Elwood apartment, but police believe the woman was not the only one who might have been at risk.
The teenager accused of battering the woman also allegedly locked her in a room and she said he tried to set the apartment on fire.
Cody Joseph Freeman, 18, of Elwood was arrested on suspicion of Level 5 felony criminal confinement with bodily injury and Level 6 felony domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Main Street on the report of a man and a woman fighting around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Matthew Walker of the Elwood Police Department.
Freeman answered the door when officers arrived and told police his girlfriend, who is a minor, was undressed upstairs, the affidavit states. He went up and made sure she was dressed before officers talked with her.
Walker said when he asked the girlfriend what was going on, she started to cry and said, "he tried setting the house on fire." The girl told police Freeman set a trash can in a room with her and then lit the contents.
Police found the trash can with burnt paper inside a bathroom shower, according to the affidavit.
The girl said the door handle was broken and Freeman would not let her leave the room, according to Walker's affidavit. She said she tried screaming for help, but Freeman covered her mouth to silence her.
The girl said she lives with Freeman and the two began to argue because he wanted to be intimate and she just wanted to lie down, according to the affidavit. Officers took photos of injuries the girl said she sustained during the argument.
Freeman told police the couple was arguing because the girl wanted to be intimate and he told her "no." He said he was burning things in the garbage can so he could calm down, instead of cutting himself, the affidavit states. Photos of scratch marks and red markings were taken by officers.
He told officers the injuries were from the girl hitting him when he tried to walk away from her, according to the affidavit.
