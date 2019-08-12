ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a report of a teenager who suffered a gunshot wound.
Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur said officers were dispatched to Community Hospital a few minutes before midnight on Saturday.
Aquille Miles, 19, of Anderson told police he was walking in the area of Ninth Street and Arrow Avenue when he was approached by a man asking if he had any marijuana to sell. Sandefur said there was no indication in police reports that the teen knew the identity of the man.
The teen told police a short time later he felt what he thought was a gun pressed to the side of his neck.
“There was a short tussle after that, the gun was pushed down, a round was fired and it struck him in the top of his foot,” Sandefur said.
After he was shot, Miles told police, he sought help from a friend who lived nearby. The friend drove Miles to Community Hospital and officers were notified of the shooting, Sandefur said.
A suspect in the case has not been identified and the teen provided officers with a limited description of the man who shot him, saying he was a black male with short braids and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
“That’s all the information we could get,” Sandefur said. “There was no other identifying information.”
