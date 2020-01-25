ANDERSON — An Anderson woman told police her boyfriend beat her “all night” and when she told him she thought he might have caused her to miscarry their child, he took her to the hospital where she told staff she needed help.
Kevin L. Henson, 34, of Anderson is charged with Level 5 felony domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman and Class A misdemeanor intimidation.
Anderson police were dispatched to St. Vincent around 1:59 p.m. on Jan. 19 after a woman who was between six and eight weeks pregnant came in with Henson and requested help after she said Henson beat her, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Ashley Gravely of the Anderson Police Department.
The woman said Henson frequently smokes synthetic marijuana and has been abusing her when he runs out of the drug, according to the affidavit.
She told officers that the night before she was walking home from a store with Henson and they started to argue and she walked away from him, Gravely wrote. When she got back to the house the couple shared, Henson started yelling at her to leave.
“(The woman) stated that when she wouldn’t leave, Kevin grabbed her by her hair and attempted to drag her out of the house across the living room,” Gravely wrote.
She said a neighbor called police about the incident, but when officers arrived she did not tell them what happened because she was scared and Henson had threatened her about “how bad it would be for her if she talked to the police,” according to the affidavit.
The woman said she went to a friend’s house after the police left and when she returned, Henson was rolling cigarettes on a large textbook and he picked it up and used it to strike her in the face, according to the affidavit. She said he then struck her in the face with an open and closed fist “multiple times.”
Another man was present when Henson was hitting her, but the woman said he did not do anything and the two men smoked synthetic marijuana together and went to sleep, according to the affidavit.
The next morning Henson was verbally abusive and told the woman to leave and slapped her in the face, Gravely wrote. The woman went to St. Vincent Hospital and spoke with a security guard, but did not want to be seen by the medical staff. She told police she waited for a friend to pick her up at the hospital, but the friend did not show up.
She went home and Henson forced her to sit outside in a friend’s car and she could not get out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The woman told officers she was stuck in cold “for what seemed like an extended amount of time.”
Henson came out to offer her a slice of pizza saying “he needed to feed his child,” the woman told police. That is when she told him he had beaten her until she believed she was having a miscarriage, according to the affidavit.
She told officers that once at the hospital, she asked for security and told them Henson had battered her, according to the affidavit. Henson told police nothing happened between them. Officers took photos of the woman’s bruising and other injuries.
Medical staff confirmed the woman was pregnant, but they were unsure at the time if she had miscarried or not.
