ANDERSON — The images remain seared into many people’s memories: Hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump scaling walls, breaching security barricades and marching through the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., attempting to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.
In a year defined by growing ideological divisions over issues from COVID vaccines to infrastructure spending, the insurrection of Jan. 6 stands as a flash point in what many see as a coarsening of political discourse in the country.
The leaders of both local political parties, while lamenting the decay of respect among national party representatives, said common ground can still be found on a variety of issues that matter to Madison County residents.
“Some of these bigger issues that come out of Washington, they don’t filter down locally,” said Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party.
Amie Hood, who was elected as the county’s Democratic Party chairwoman in October, also serves as Monroe Township Trustee and works closely with Alexandria’s Republican mayor and clerk-treasurer. She said their constituents — and, she believes, voters across the county — expect local elected officials to work together to steward tax dollars wisely and provide tangible results to improve their lives. Those expectations, she said, by necessity mean disregarding party labels.
“There are things that you have to reach across party lines in order to accomplish, whether it be at the local, state or federal level,” Hood said. “It’s not going to work if you can’t do that.”
Willis said he believes Madison County residents have grown weary of national media coverage of hot-button issues like vaccine mandates, inflation and other topics.
“People are attuned to those (issues), and they’re very frustrated,” he said. “I don’t see that much division locally as far as between parties. Nationally, no, I don’t think (the harsh rhetoric) will lessen, but I think that people will respond to it in elections. I expect (2022) to be a very strong year across the board, across the country, for Republicans to get elected.”
