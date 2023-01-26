ANDERSON — Sen. Mike Gaskill has introduced legislation to honor slain Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Shahnavaz was killed ]July 31 after a traffic stop in Elwood. Anderson resident Carl Roy Webb Boards II has been charged with murder, and the state is seeking the death penalty.
The resolution is expected to be voted on Feb. 7 by members of the Indiana General Assembly and will be sponsored in the Indiana House by Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown.
The resolution is asking the Indiana Department of Transportation to name a section of Ind. 13 as the Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile.
It would extend from 1795 S. Anderson St. and end one mile to the south on Ind. 13/Ind. 37 and West 1000 North.
Gaskill said there will be no problem in passing the resolution to honor Shahnavaz.
He said INDOT limits a memorial to one mile.
“It’s very fitting,” Gaskill said. “There is nothing we can do to comfort the family, but this will allow people to remember where it happened.”
Gaskill said the family will attend the Feb. 7 joint session of the Indiana Senate and House, and he is working to have them seated in the reserved section of the gallery.
“It’s tremendously important for our community,” Mayor Todd Jones said. “To recognize someone who lays their life on the line for others.
“It shows the appreciation of our city and community for our public safety employees,” he said. “We’re grateful and thankful for such an honor for Officer Shahnavaz.”
Shahnavaz, 24, was born in Indianapolis, graduated from Fishers High School and served in the Army as a member of the military police.
He joined the Elwood Police Department and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April 2022.