ANDERSON – The Indiana OSHA office is investigating the death of a Portland man in a possible work related accident that happened Friday.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay-Noone said Lucas Holcomb, 26, died from injuries suffered at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Anderson High School.
Holcomb was an employee of E&B Paving.
She said the cause and manner of death are still under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology results.
Dunnichay-Noone said there were three possible causes of death including crushing injuries, suffocation or blunt force trauma.
An autopsy will be conducted at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the department’s report indicated that Holcomb was working on a piece of equipment in the school’s parking lot and it’s possible that the jacks failed.
Cravens said the fire department dispatched three units to the scene because they didn’t know the size of the equipment.
Maj. Joel Sandefur said the Anderson Police Department was not conducting an investigation, instead leaving the investigation up to the coroner and Indiana Occupational Safety and Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.