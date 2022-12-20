ANDERSON — A white Christmas may not be a dream this year. Snow could be part of the forecast for the holiday weekend, according to Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
"Starting on Thursday night, we could see rain or snow in the Anderson area. We're not exactly sure, but on Friday, we could see some of that precipitation turn over to snow," he said.
He wasn't making any prediction about rain or snow amounts Monday.
Precipitation could make travel hazardous. Puma advised travelers to pay close attention to the forecast and have a plan B ready.
Temperatures will drop exponentially Friday and Saturday, with a high of 17 degrees Friday and about 7 degrees Saturday.
If snow does come, activities such as building a snowman may have to wait. Winds could add to the misery, with wind chills ranging from -15 to -24 both days, Puma said.
Frigid winds could bring frostbite, or the freezing of skin and other tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include cold skin and a prickling feeling, numbness and discoloration.
Frostbite can occur in five minutes or less, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service.
Puma advised folks to layer up, cover any exposed skin and, as much as possible, avoid going out. If staying in isn't an option, time outdoors should be short and interrupted by warming periods.
Those with nowhere to go can stop at warming stations, one of which is at the Christian Center, a men's homeless shelter at 625 Main St. Men's director Sean Harris said the center will be open to anyone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday to get warm.
Meals are served to anyone from 7 to 7:30 a.m., noon to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Regular services and the Elios Center — where folks can wash clothes, seek help from local agencies and shower — also will be available.
The Salvation Army will also be available for getting warm every day this week, including the weekend, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., major Mike Wolfe said.