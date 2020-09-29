ANDERSON — An extensive volunteer search led by the brother of an Alexandria native missing in Colorado since Mother’s Day has yielded “a handful of potential leads,” according to the local sheriff’s office, but as of late Monday evening, no human remains had been found, officials said.
Search teams with all-terrain vehicles, boats, cadaver dogs and other equipment have been scouring a mountainous area near Salida, Colorado, where Suzanne Morphew disappeared, since last week. The search, led by Morphew’s brother, Andy Moorman, was scheduled to end Tuesday. Over the course of five days, searchers discovered several items which, upon further investigation, were determined not to be connected with Morphew’s disappearance.
“Contrary to some media reports, there have been no remains found in the Suzanne Morphew case,” a release from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Nothing has been identified as related to Suzanne’s disappearance. Investigators will not comment on specific leads being investigated or other information connected with this case.”
Although reports of cadaver dogs responding to the scent of human remains at multiple locations could not be substantiated, a Denver TV station reported that FBI investigators were called to the area, located about five miles west of Salida.
Morphew, 49, vanished after leaving on a bike ride on Mother’s Day. Her disappearance made national news, and the case has been featured on NBC’s “Dateline” and other news magazine shows.
Working with Profiling Evil, an online platform managed by former homicide detectives Mike King and Chris McDonough, Moorman assembled a team of nearly 500 volunteers to travel to Salida, about 150 miles southwest of Denver, to take part in the search. They were joined by nearly 200 people — including personnel from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office — in combing the area.
Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have fielded hundreds of tips and conducted dozens of searches to no avail. No arrests have been made in the case.
