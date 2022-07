Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hamilton and Madison. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1103 AM EDT, Police dispatch and river gauges reported continued flooding in the advisory area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain fell yesterday. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Muncie, Anderson, Elwood, Alexandria, Yorktown, Cicero, Chesterfield, Lapel, Edgewood, Frankton, Arcadia, Daleville, Summitville, Gaston, Selma, Atlanta, Orestes, Country Club Heights, Woodlawn Heights and River Forest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&