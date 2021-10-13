ANDERSON — Two women from each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts will receive $750 scholarships to further their education through a program announced by the Political Organization for Women’s Education and Representation (POWER).
Indiana’s POWER caucus is offering the scholarships to nontraditional female students whose educational tracks have been interrupted or delayed, according to a release from the office of state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson.
The caucus is emphasizing recognition of women who give back to their communities and whose goals and desires for education align with their passions, according to the release.
The POWER caucus serves as a forum for discussion of measures introduced in the General Assembly and involves female legislators interested in improving the quality of life for women and all citizens of Indiana, according to the group’s website.
Women may learn more about the scholarships and apply on the group’s site at www.inpowercaucus.org.
Applications for 2022 POWER scholarships must be postmarked by Nov. 15. Award recipients will be announced in mid-December.
