ALEXANDRIA — The Andersontown Powwow will return to Beulah Park in Alexandria on Sept. 9 and 10.
Chairwoman of Andersontown Powwow Debbie Webb said she could not obtain a permit to host the event at Athletic Park, which housed the powwow up until last year.
The park was said to be under construction. Webb had no idea when construction would start or finish. This hasn’t stopped folks from expressing their disappointment on social media.
“Bring it back to ANDERSON where it belongs,” Robert Clarkson commented on the Andersontown Powwow Facebook page.
It’s also led some to criticize the city’s leadership.
“Anderson Powwow? Why is it in Alexandria? Anderson doesn’t seem to be able to hold an event like this? What’s wrong with this city?,” Gary Kline commented. “It’ll never change in Anderson ‘til we change the leadership.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. did not provide a timeline but said the plans for construction at Athletic Park are being made.
“Engineers are currently working with the city to finalize plans for the park. This will include the relocation of a water main which runs through the middle of the park,” he said in a statement. “These plans prevent the park from being used for the Powwow at this time. Once completed we hope the powwow will return to the park.”
Webb said this year’s powwow is special in that it coincides with Madison County’s Bicentennial Celebration. To celebrate, Michael Pace, a descendant of Anderson’s namesake, Chief William Anderson, and Dwight Gillian, will share tales from Native Americans and settlers.
Powwow veteran Jim Sawgrass will host a presentation in honor of the bicentennial, according to Webb.
Webb said dancing is a major highlight every year. Representatives from several tribes will don regalia and dance with others in the arena.
There will also be a time for audience members to join in.
A precise schedule of events is available on the Andersontown Powwow website.
The event will be home to other items including a tipi village and native-inspired kids crafts.
Work from roughly 30 artisans will be for sale during the event, including art from Navajo artist Norris Chee and Santo Domingo artist Nelson Garcia.
Native American Flutist Douglass Blue Feather and multi-dimensional artist Gabriel Ayala will also be returning.
The powwow is a time for people to immerse themselves in Native American culture and history, according to Webb.
Such history is fairly rich in Madison County. Municipalities such as Anderson, Orestes and Chesterfield were once Native American settlements, according to Webb.
Guests will also have a chance to hear Native American history from firsthand sources.
Though not on the official program, guests within earshot of LeRoy Malaterre’s booth may have heard about life on the Turtle Mountain Reservation near Canada.
Malaterre said powwows were illegal during that time.
”If they had a powwow, they hid it. They’d go up in the hills and they start a powwow,” he told the Herald Bulletin during the 2022 powwow.
”The authorities knew about them because they let them get started and then they’d go bust it up.”
Such practices were part of a larger agenda of suppressing Native American culture.
”We weren’t allowed to practice any Indian culture. In school, we got hit with rulers if we spoke anything Indian. They tried to make us white,” he said.
Malaterre was pleased that children nowadays are learning about their native heritage.