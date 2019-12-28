ANDERSON — As a dozen people lay on the floor in the dark, Himalayan meditation leader Theresa Eisenbise struck the zen vibrapoint, a brass bowl with a handle, with a soft gong before allowing it to wash its vibrations over their bodies.
A nurse by trade, Eisenbise likes to combine traditional western medicine with complementary alternative practices from the Far East.
“It’s huge how much adding vibration to medicine is,” the Anderson native said. “I’ve had too many things happen, my own experience and things that other people have said, to know that this really works.”
Eisenbise leads people seeking spiritual comfort and medical relief monthly through vibrational sound baths at Mounds State Park. The session Saturday was timed to help meditation practitioners prepare for the new year.
She also offers sessions in Noblesville, Westfield and Greenfield.
The vibrational sound bath offered by Eisenbise features the use of eight brass Himalayan vibrational bowls that work something like tuning forks when struck by one of five mallets or gongs. The bowls, which can be empty or filled with water, can be used around people, or they can put their hands in them, Eisenbise said.
“There’s a whole process of putting bowls on people,” she said.
However, there is no specific musical structure, Eisenbise said.
She became interested in vibrational sound baths about a year ago as part of her 10-year study of energy healing through various methods, including tuning forks and reiki, a practice that revolves around the laying of hands.
“I feel like this is taking everything I’ve done and know and put it on steroids,” she said.
Healing, as Eisenbise defines it, does not have to involve only medical ailments.
“There are a lot of definitions of healing, not just being free of disease,” she said.
Kim Ousley, who had Eisenbise into her home as she was learning her craft, said Saturday was her fourth vibrational sound bath.
“It helps me to have a calm focus and clear my mind of negative thoughts,” she said.
Tipton resident Missy Bear for a second time attended a vibrational sound bath with Eisenbise.
“I have health issues. I want to learn about non-intrusive healing, anything that is beneficial to my body, she said.
Though she has tried other forms of meditation, Bear said the vibrational sound bath is more effective for her.
“I’m fidgety. My body doesn’t sit still because I hurt,” she said.
But Bear said she finds the bowls calming.
“I find it soothing, not distracting,” she said. “I feel more relaxed, and I’m sleeping better.”
