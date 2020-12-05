ANDERSON – With winter rapidly approaching, local residents are being urged to use common sense to prevent a fire.
Dave Cravens, chief of the Anderson Fire Department, said Thursday the department has responded to eight fires in recent weeks.
He said most were accidental in nature. An investigation into a fire on Walnut Street that damaged three houses is ongoing.
Cravens said the department’s average response time is three minutes.
“There are more fires in the winter months,” he said. “People need to use common sense.
“We’ve had a decrease in fires over the past few years,” Cravens said. “We have increased our fire prevention efforts.”
He recommends that area residents have their chimneys and furnace units inspected annually and to make sure proper fuses are being used.
The Anderson Fire Department provides free smoke detectors to city residents. Cravens said residents should email the department to have smoke detectors delivered.
Smoke detector batteries should be checked or changed twice a year.
“Electric space heating units can lead to fires easily if they don’t have the feature that automatically turns the unit off if it’s knocked over, he said.
“The biggest mistake is putting something to close to a heating source,” Cravens said. “Keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators.”
He cautioned people using portable generators during power outages to not use them inside buildings. He also said residences should not be heated with kitchen stoves because of the danger of carbon monoxide.
Kerosene heaters should also have an automatic shut-off feature if tipped over and should only be refilled outside.
Cravens said artificial Christmas trees should be flame retardant and live trees should be well-watered to prevent fires.
Fireplaces should be used with metal or glass screens to protect carpet from igniting, and the wood stove doors shouldn’t be opened unless wood is being added at that moment.
When it comes to safe practices with electrical wiring, make sure to not overload extension cords or wall sockets, Cravens said.
Families should also be prepared for fires, he said. Having an escape plan for each exit of the home is essential and should be practiced with children.
Cravens said a concern is when people try to put out a fire themselves. They should always call 911 to make sure the fire hasn’t spread into the wall spaces.
