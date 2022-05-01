ANDERSON — For two hours Saturday, new and soon-to-be parents were able to stock up on a variety of baby essentials, including toys, clothes, car seats, toiletries and other necessities at a giveaway hosted by Lil Miracles Pregnancy Resource Center.
“We are here to help those in need and get rid of hopefully everything here today,” Debbie Danner said as she scanned a large room full of tables stacked with infant and ladies clothes. “We have an overabundance of stock that we’re just trying to get out there to people in need, so that’s why we opened it up to the public and not just clients.”
Danner, the executive director and founder of Lil Miracles, said the surplus of supplies came from clients participating in the pregnancy center’s Angel Wings Earn While You Learn program, which includes opportunities to turn in clean, gently worn clothing and unused diapers and other supplies.
Representatives from several community assistance programs were also on hand at Maple Grove Church of God to provide information on their services. Danner acknowledged that connecting new parents with appropriate skills classes and other resources matters because, she said, positive support for parents naturally translates into better early lives for their babies.
“We’re not here to judge, we’re just here to help,” she said. “We want to make sure that they can be the best parent that they can be, which means that that child is going to have a better life, and on down generationally.”