ANDERSON — Preparations are underway for the 39th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner in Anderson started in part, by a radio show.
The first event was started in 1982 by the Rev. J.T. Menifee in conjunction with a WHBU radio show, "Gospel Highlight Hour." Except for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it's been an annual event.
As in 2021, the dinner is being prepared at Anderson Zion Baptist Church for carry-out and delivery only.
James Warner has been organizing the event for many years and is planning to provide 1,500 meals, the same number as in 2021.
This Thanksgiving will mark the 39th year of the holiday tradition.
It will join the annual Thanksgiving Day meal that the Christian Center has provided the past five years.
Warner said Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is providing the turkeys, and six local businesses and churches are preparing the side dishes.
Once again, the Anderson High School boys basketball team and some members of the girls basketball team have volunteered.
Warner said as in previous years, members of the Anderson Police Department will assist in delivering meals.
Meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, with volunteers arriving at 6 a.m.
The deadline to arrange to have a meal delivered is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, by calling 765-606-6099.
Donations may be mailed to Thanksgiving Day Dinner, P.O. Box 3006, Anderson, IN 46018-3006.
Warner said volunteers are being asked to follow the same pandemic precautions as in 2021.
Pandemic precautions include:
- All volunteers have to be vaccinated before Thanksgiving Day.
- No volunteers under 12.
- Masks must be worn.
- Social distancing will be observed.
- No visitors will be allowed in the church.
Warner said these churches and businesses are helping in preparing the meal: Anderson Zion Baptist Church (green beans and dressing), Bethesda Baptist Church (corn), Friendship Baptist Church (yams), New Zion Baptist Church (cornbread and white bread), Peerless Lodge No. 32 (mashed potatoes) and Texas Roadhouse (1,500 rolls).