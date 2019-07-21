ALEXANDRIA — Beth Vansickle has lived the 4-H lifestyle for as long as she can remember. She grew up with livestock shows and knows the ins and outs of what it takes to get ready for a county 4-H fair.
“It’s not unusual for some of these kids to spend two or three hours in the barn every night working with their critters,” she said. "Some require more work than others and it just depends on how they’re able to fit that into their schedules along with school and other activities.”
Today marks the start of the Madison County 4-H Fair, and while there’s plenty of fun to be had this week, there was a lot of work to make it all happen.
A lot of blood, sweat and tears throughout the rest of the year year occurs to make sure fairgoers can enjoy their week at the Madison County Fairgrounds at Beulah Park.
From as early as September 2018, kids have been raising their animals with the hopes of winning best in show this week. Vansickle, an extension educator for 4-H who specializes in agriculture and natural resources, explains as soon as a participant purchases their animal — or raises one — they go straight to work.
That’s a lot of hours in the barn, brushing the animal’s hair, feeding them and teaching them to walk with a halter or cane. There’s a lot of training with the animals the kids have to do from day one, according to Vansickle.
This past week, however, was more about getting the animals ready to show. That’s a lot of clipping or shearing and all sorts of general prep work, according to Vansickle.
“Some of that stuff you can’t do during the year,” she said. “It’s more of those last-minute details.”
Away from the farm, families and volunteers spent countless hours setting up barns. Competitors also set up their own stalls and brought in their tack in preparation for Saturday when the livestock were actually brought into the fairgrounds.
Life is the primary challenge most 4-Hers have to overcome during the weeks and months leading up to competition.
Livestock could get sick. There’s a lot of homework to get done. And many planned-out ideas just don’t come to fruition.
During fair week, the biggest hurdle to overcome is making sure everything is in the right place.
“You just want to make sure it’s all aligned and there are no hiccups,” 4-H extension educator Crystal Clark said. “But there’s always something that comes up.”
Winning top prize is the ultimate goal for all the participants and, while many will be disappointed if they don’t win, they’ll be happy for those who do. Vansickle also says the life lessons the kids learn go beyond any ribbon or medal. To her, the kids are learning how to manage their time and be responsible.
“What I love the most about our livestock kids is how well they support each other,” Vansickle said. “They all have these same interests, they all spend these hours doing this and, while they might disappointed they didn’t win, they’re happy for their friends that did win.”
Competitions will fill the fair every day this week and, for Vansickle, it’s the way it should be. The 4-H fair is about celebrating all of the kids’ hard work, she says. They’re showcasing all of their effort and they should be proud of what they accomplished.
Clark agreed with Vansickle’s comments about how much work the kids and volunteers put into getting ready for the fair.
“Whether that’s the youth, the parents, especially with the livestock portion, there are some people that put in ungodly amounts of time, and it’s completely as a volunteer,” Clark said. “It’s because they love the animals, the children and they’ve been involved in 4-H as participants and they know what the program offers.”
Follow Dylan Trimpe @Trimp3 on Twitter. Email him at dylan.trimpe@heraldbulletin.com, or call 765-640-4840.
