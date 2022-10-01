PENDLETON — Hundreds of people gathered at the Circle at Falls Park Saturday for the second annual Pendleton Pride event.
Organizers from Pendleton Pride, a local LGBTQ support group, said the rally was planned to affirm the group’s goals of presenting the LGBTQ+ population as an intrinsic part of the community and promote awareness of the group.
The gathering, which also attracted a group of protesters, included food vendors, performances from drag queens and booths featuring health care services including GLSEN of Central Indiana, Indiana Youth Group and Indy Pride. Representatives from the Madison County Health Department were also on hand offering HIV testing, COVID boosters, flu shots and other resources.
— The Herald Bulletin