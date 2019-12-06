ANDERSON — A prisoner serving more than 50 years at the Pendleton Correctional Facility has filed a lawsuit against Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.
Robert L. Peacher, 47, has filed a civil lawsuit against the prosecutor requesting his personal property be returned or a reimbursement of $6,490 – the value of the property. Peacher’s earliest possible release date is Nov. 3, 2071, for crimes committed in Marion County.
Cummings said Peacher is misinformed.
“At no time do we ever take anyone’s property,” Cummings said. “The police seize property pursuant to a search warrant held for evidence or forfeiture, but we do not have the property.”
In his lawsuit filed Dec. 4, Peacher said he was arrested in May 2014 and his co-defendant turned over his personal property to the prosecutor without his knowledge. The case was dismissed in 2016 and in 2017, he filed a motion for the property to be returned, according to court documents.
On May 1, 2017, Peacher said he attended a teleconference where a deputy prosecutor “admitted he had plaintiff’s property and that he should be allowed to keep it” in the event the case was refiled before the statute of limitations ended, according to the lawsuit.
In 2019, the statute of limitations ended and Peacher states in the lawsuit he requested for his property to be returned or that he be given $6,490, which he said is the cost of the property.
Peacher’s lawsuit states the prosecutor told the courts he still had possession of the property and the court ordered its return.
A request was then made to the prosecutor to return the property after a determination was made that the credit cards had Peacher’s name on them which the courts granted, according to the lawsuit. The prosecutor was given 14 days to return the property.
“The deadline passed and the Madison County Prosecutor is now stating they do not have plaintiff’s property,” the lawsuit states. “The defendant either has the property and is refusing to return it, or they have lost or destroyed plaintiff’s property. The plaintiff is entitled, and has a right by law, to the return of his property or the cost of his property.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.