Slain Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz is escorted to ITOWN Church in Fishers Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. 

 Rebecca R. Bibbs

The Herald Bulletin

There have been changes made to the original procession route. The following is the most current procession route:

The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:

ITOWN Church to Brook School Road

North (Left) on Brook School Road to Campus Parkway

East (Right) onto Campus Parkway to Interstate 69 North

East (Left) onto Interstate 69 North to State Road 13 (214 Exit)

North (Left) on State Road 13 to County Road 300 S

West (Left) on County Road 300 S to Atlantic Road

North (Right) on Atlantic Road/ State Road 13 to State Road 37

Continue North (Right) on State Road 37 to State Road 128

East (Right) onto State Road 128 to County Road 900 West

North (Left) onto County Road 900 West / Anderson Street to South "B" Street

Continue on South "B" Street to 16th Street (Elwood)

North (Left) onto 16th Street to Main Street/ State Road 28

West (Left) on Main Street / State Road 28 to State Road 213

South (Left) onto State Road 213 to State Road 37

Continue south (Right) onto State Road 37 to Interstate 69 South

Continue south on Interstate 69 South to Binford Boulevard

Continue south on Binford Boulevard to Kessler Boulevard

West (Right) on Kessler Boulevard to Meridian Street

South (Left) on Meridian Street to 34th Street

West (Right) on 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery

The procession will pause in front of the Elwood Police Department, located at 1505 South B Street, Elwood, Indiana for the final 10-42 call. The procession will then continue under a Garrison Flag, which will be located at South 16th and A Street.

