ANDERSON — Bradley Warner has made mistakes — mistakes that are all too common in urban areas.
In 2003, the home where he lived was raided by Anderson police. Investigators were in search of someone else, but it led to Warner’s felony convictions for dealing cocaine and marijuana.
“I think it was more about growing up in the community I was in. It was a poverty-stricken community,” the Anderson native said.
At 38 years of age, Warner isn’t the teenager he was in 2003. He’s now an auto detailing, home maintenance and landscaping entrepreneur.
That’s why he wants the 11-year sentence he received expunged and is participating in Project Fresh Start, a local program that will ensure the details of his felony past are sealed. He expects the charges to be removed from view in a couple of months.
He is one of about 40 people seeking help to have their felony records expunged under a recently revived local program. Expungement is a complicated process, and eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis guided by Indiana law, organizers said.
Warner said he initially served 19 months, was released and violated again, eventually serving a total of five years in prisons in New Castle, Pendleton, Plainfield and Putnamville, plus work release.
“Actually, I caught six felonies and was sent to prison all six times,” he said. “At the times I was re-offending, I wasn’t getting the help from the judicial system I needed. There wasn’t a lot of outlets. They had drug programs, but there was limited space.”
It was during his last stretch in prison that Warner decided he wanted to turn his life around.
“The reason that I work for myself today is I couldn’t get employed,” the owner of Currie Warner Streaty Cleaning Service said. “People in the corporate world look at you as an outcast. Really, when you catch a felony, they look at it as you’re kicked out of society.”
Though Warner, who has been out of prison and out of trouble for about four years, has no plans to work for anyone else, he wanted his crimes expunged as a matter of personal pride.
Though Madison County offered a similar program several years ago, interest subsided. Now, the City of Anderson’s employment partners have found that a record of felony convictions can be a barrier for people who otherwise might be exemplary employees, according to Anikka King, who works in neighborhood development for the city.
“We need these people to fill these jobs,” she said. “Being able to match citizens to employers is what we are doing, but we need to remove the barriers.”
Individuals can seek expungements on their own with the help of a lawyer, but most of the people in the program don’t have $800 to spare, especially when they are unemployed, she said. King is working with the city to secure the funding to pay the $500 per person for Project Fresh Start, but participants are expected to contribute $250.
“They don’t have a lot of disposable income, but they desperately need to move forward,” she said.
King stressed that Project Fresh Start is for anyone from any demographic background who is eligible for expungement.
“This is not about trying you. The court case has already happened. We want to know you are ready to move forward,” she explained.
A discussion with Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester, who operated the previous expungement program in partnership with the Impact Center, led to Project Fresh Start, King said.
“I was just elated,” she said. “I felt really spiritual about it. I felt like, God, you hooked me up with the person who is really influential.”
Koester said he’s not certain why interest in expungement has increased. It could be cyclical or it could be the challenges of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.
An average of about 17 people have shown an interest in getting their records expunged over each of the past couple of weeks.
Employment isn’t always the reason people seek expungement, according to Koester.
“It’s surprising to me the number of reasons why people want expungements,” he said. “Some just want to make themselves feel better, while others have kids and don’t want them googling their name and have this coming up.”
But not everyone is eligible, he stressed. That depends on a combination of factors such as the nature of the crime — sex offenders and murderers can’t have their records expunged — and the amount of time since the most recent felony offense, Koester explained.
“Anything that involves someone’s death cannot be expunged,” he said.
Some crimes are eligible for an automatic expungement, but the former offender must ask, Koester said.
Volunteer work or other community contributions can help a former offender quality for expungement, he noted. Some applicants might be asked to perform additional community service or take a class.
“What have you done for the community you’re taken from?” Koester asked. “For us to sign off on it, I have to feel pretty good that they have removed themselves from their criminal lifestyle.”
Koester admitted he had some reservations the first time around when expungements were offered.
“When this expungement law started I was not for it. I was opposed to it,” he said. “But I came to realize as people have changed their day-to-day lives, what you did at 18 shouldn’t necessarily affect your ability to get a job at 30 or 40 years old.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.