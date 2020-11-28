ANDERSON — Growing up in her father’s church, Veronica Watkins said she was somewhat sheltered, a circumstance that would come to complicate her life when she found herself pregnant soon after she left home for college.
“I don’t feel I was equipped in terms of leaving home because I was so churched,” she said. “They wouldn’t talk to us about that. They didn’t tell us how babies are made. I probably would have taken other precautions to prevent that, if I knew.”
Though sex education remains controversial in school settings, it’s one of many subjects covered in the Anderson-based Sista’s of Royalty, which somewhat resembles the finishing schools to which young upper crust women were sent in days gone by. Though the girls come into the program with varying levels of knowledge about sexuality due to their own experiences, the program does preach abstinence but also seeks to be clear about girls and their bodies and the myths around human sexuality.
“I had some women who were really good role models for me. But we also had some women who weren’t really real,” Watkins said. “I think if they were more real with us in youth, we might not have made some of the decisions we made. When I say we talk about sex, we talk about sex.”
Now in its second year, Sista’s of Royalty, targeted to girls of color ages 12 to 18, meets every other Sunday. Attendance is mandatory for the 15 girls accepted to the program, which operates in two 12-week sessions annually, Watkins said.
Those who complete the program receive a certificate and a jacket similar to letter jackets worn by athletes or those worn by FFA participants.
“I can’t teach a boy to be a man, but I can teach a girl to be a woman,” Watkins said.
The not-for-profit program covers a variety of topics, including personal hygiene, financial education and career opportunities from professions to the trades, usually through guest speakers.
“We try to give them independent living skills,” she said. “You would be surprised how many girls don’t know about wearing deodorant and brushing their teeth.”
What so many young women don’t realize, Watkins said, is how others look at them based on how they carry themselves.
“Girl, you are the brand,” she said. “Whenever I walk out of the door in the morning, I am Veronica Watkins, Inc. I am my brand.”
Interested in the education of participants, they and their parents or guardians agree to allow Watkins the same access to their teachers and records the parents have.
“When you contact the parent, treat us like a parent. For us to effectively mentor them, we need to know what the parents know,” she said.
Unlike many programs that typically recruit the cream of the crop, Watkins said, Sista’s of Royalty makes a point of reaching out to troubled girls.
“Those kids are always rewarded. The kids that kind of get lost are the ones who are in a lot of trouble or the ones who are in between and not excelling,” she said. “For them to see other girls in more stable environments, that is wonderful.”
Nichelle Serf, who works with troubled girls through the Juvenile Probation Department, praised Sista’s of Royalty and its goals.
“Sista’s Of Royalty is a wonderful opportunity for young girls of color to build a lasting relationship with positive mentors, reflective of their racial and ethnic background,” she said. “Mentoring programs such as SOR help to divert young people from behaviors that may lead them to become system involved.
“Veronica has had success because she is keenly aware of the strength that comes from delivering culturally relevant services that focus on building self-esteem and self-worth.”
Charlotte Graves, whose 13-year-old daughter Lexie Garrett completed the program in the spring, said as a single mom, she needs all the help she can get.
“Any help I can get from outside sources and any help she can get from outside sources is really appreciated,” she said. “I welcome advice and support. I felt it was going to be a really beneficial program for her.”
Graves said she was impressed with the program, especially in the way that the girls were paired with mentors.
“It was really comfortable for her to know she was not the only one going through difficult times. Middle school is a hard age,” she said.
Graves also liked that her daughter was exposed to things to which she might otherwise not have access, such as a symphony performance.
“I know that is something Lexie would enjoy, but I don’t know that she ever would have had a chance to do that,” she said.
