PENDLETON — When glancing at 55-year-old William A.Young, his tan jumpsuit makes it clear that he is an inmate at the Correctional Industrial Facility. Upon closer inspection, however, one might notice his neatly polished shoes or a collection of cards hanging around his neck.
The first and most visible card is his form of identification. Below that, however, is his nationally recognized membership card to the American Legion.
Before being sentenced in 2008 to nearly 45 years in prison for attempted murder and robbery with serious bodily injury in Marion County, Young served as a mechanic in the U.S. Army. His expected release date, according to Indiana Department of Correction records, is August 2028.
During that time in the Army, he learned many lessons that still carry over into his daily life in prison — one of which being pride in his appearance.
He first joined the American Legion while in prison in Wabash. When he transferred to the Correctional Industrial Facility, Young said he was relieved to learn it too had a Legion available for honorably discharged veterans.
Simply having the group’s monthly meeting to look forward to is helpful in breaking up the monotony of being in prison, Young said, but being in the American Legion also gives him a “sense of belonging.”
“We’ve served our country honorably and, even though we messed up in society, they’re giving us a second chance,” Young said. “It lets us know that, overall, even though we made mistakes, we’re not forgotten.”
As the post’s chaplain, Young prays with and for other inmates, leads prayers at ceremonies and stays in touch with the commander of the American Legion to inform him of the spiritual state of Post 503.
The American Legion is not the only program Young is involved in, however, nor is it the only one available to him and other inmates.
He also works in the prison’s brake shop and is part of the group in charge of putting up and taking down the flags each day in accordance with flag code.
While his different duties can be challenging, Young said he is the type of person who enjoys staying busy and working hard. Dale Fleming, program director at the Correctional Industrial Facility, however, said Young is “modest.”
“(Young) is very dependable,” Fleming said. “He’s very consistent and respected amongst other Legion members, kind of like an elder, I guess you would say.”
Fleming said the Legion and other programs offered at the facility provide an important opportunity for inmates to connect with and learn from one another. Having people like Young around allows for some inmates to have role models and others to act as a positive example or mentor.
“It’s definitely a role that’s needed,” Fleming said. “Some guys will come into programs for the wrong reason and develop a sense of entitlement — you know, ‘You owe me because …’ — and when you have genuine guys like Mr. Young, it helps even that out.”
Beyond character, Deputy Warden of Programs and Reentry Delana Ritchie said important life lessons can be gained from participating in any of their programs — from learning how to grow food alongside master gardeners to creating a craft.
“Even doing just one project with these guys, they were like, ‘I have something to go home and talk to my kids about,’ or, ‘I have something I can talk to them on the phone about,’ or, ‘When I get released I have something that I can do with my grandkids or kids,’” Ritchie said. “I think bringing all of these different types of programs is something that they would have never gotten if they ended up staying where they were (before prison) because it’s not something that they would get to do every day.”
With this in mind, Ritchie said, staff at the Correctional Industrial Facility try to expose inmates to “as much diversity and culture” as possible to help “broaden their minds” and prepare them for when they reenter society.
Ritchie said she has enjoyed being able to see the change in involved inmates, especially those who work in the garden — which is almost two acres and still growing — or the programs that allow them to take care of cats and train dogs.
“Some of the times, this is the first thing that they have gotten to actually take care of,” Ritchie said. “They may have had two or three kids, but they’ve not actually had the opportunity to take care of them or didn’t have the responsibility part in their life. Now they’re responsible for something that is completely and totally dependent on them and that just kind of turns them around.”
Fleming added that involvement teaches delayed gratification and often simulates the workplace, as inmates are able to develop a reputation, have pride in their work and move up through the ranks of an organization.
“If you work at (Department of Correction) long enough, you’re going to run into some guys you know at Walmart or anywhere,” Fleming said. “You’d be surprised by some of the people in positions that actually were incarcerated and got their life together.”
Follow Brooke Kemp on Twitter @brookemkemp or contact her at 765-640-4861 or brooke.kemp@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.