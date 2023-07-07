ANDERSON — If you give a food-insecure family access to a variety of fruits and vegetables — all the ingredients needed to prepare a nutritious meal — but don’t show them how to turn those ingredients into tasty dishes, have you really helped them?
Staff members at Community Farm don’t believe so.
That question and answer form the premise for a $2.5 million project funded by the Community Hospital Foundation. Expected to be up and running by next spring, a building being added on the nearly three-acre property just west of the hospital’s main campus is envisioned as a community center where cooking classes, banquets and other activities can be held.
“The ultimate goal is to get food to people that need it — healthy food, produce, fruit — and it’s all distributed free of charge,” said Tom Bannon, vice president of community engagement and chief foundation officer at Community Hospital. “The more that we can do here, the more we can grow, that helps with the food insecurity in the community.”
Expanding the property has been on the radar for Bannon and other hospital officials since the farm opened in 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans until ground was broken in May 2022, and supply chain issues and other logistical challenges have slowed progress, but once the project is finished, there will be nearly three acres of growing space. That, Bannon said, will allow the facility to double its produce output to about 30,000 pounds a year.
“One farm is not going to fix the insecurity that some people here in Anderson feel,” said Mikkal Hodge, farm project coordinator for Community Hospital, “but hopefully it means another resource to help those in the community that struggle with food insecurity.”
The building’s kitchen, in addition to hosting cooking classes, is expected to house cameras above the counter area so that the classes can be recorded and shared on the hospital’s social media channels, thus broadening outreach for programming there.
Bannon also envisions expanded partnerships with local food banks, many of which he said are more closely connected with specific neighborhoods and thus able to more precisely share and meet particular needs.
“This will just reinforce what we’re able to do with the food pantries,” he said.
Hodge said that regular events, including a weekly free produce stand, are being discussed.
The emphasis, Bannon added, will be on making sure people have the knowledge and the ability to build the farm’s culinary resources into better overall health habits.
“I’ve said many times, if we give somebody a zucchini and they don’t know what to do with a zucchini, that’s a waste,” Bannon said. “This is just our way to be able to try to help people have healthier lifestyles to keep them out of the hospital and improve the health of the community.”