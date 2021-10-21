ANDERSON — The local organization providing food, clothing, essentials and school supplies is the winner of the Rekindle Anderson competition.
Project 765 received the most votes among six local organizations in the Rekindle Anderson fundraising drive.
The organization will get about $2,650 in addition to the $800 it received from Renew Family and Children’s Foundation.
“It is exceptionally exciting to have people vote for us to continue to do the work,” founder Marilyn Collier said of the additional funding. “It will help with the type of work we’re doing.
“The funds will go right back into the program.”
Project 765 has been distributing food, clothing, essentials and offering other services from a parking lot on Nichol Avenue since August 2020.
“We have a need for a panel truck, which will allow us to pick up corporate donations,” Collier said. “A truck will also allow us to have other sites in Anderson.”
She said through last August, Project 765 distributed 330,000 pounds of food and 650 book bags through a “Back to School” program.
“We think it’s a great program,” Collier said. “It allows us to connect with the community so we can help in other ways.”
She said some people need prayer or someone to talk with.
Project 765 operates every Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. until the supplies run out.
During their presentation, Project 765 said the goal is to bring mobile food distribution to the food desert on Anderson’s west side.
Collier said at the time that two grocery stores have closed in the area since 2007, and residents are dealing with a lack of transportation, poverty, addictions and housing.
The Renew Family and Children’s Foundation provided a total of $2,400 to the six organizations.
The Standing Up for Racial Equality (SURE) group, which wants to educate, advocate and engage the community to end inequality, received $800.
Donations of $200 each were presented to Project Butterfly, Community Lens, Anderson Rejuvenation and Electric Jet Pack.
Kellie Kelley was the presenter for the Community Lens effort, which hopes to encourage people to become involved in local government.
She wants to create a nonpartisan Civics Coaching Hub to help people learn to communicate at public meetings and to be involved in the decision-making process.
Bethel United Methodist Church presented the Butterfly Project, which the church started several years ago.
Since the program started, they have placed 500 butterflies throughout Anderson and Madison County.
The Anderson Rejuvenation organization conducted four community events in Anderson this year and is planning for activities in 2022.
The Electric Jet Pack is headed by Pete Bitar, who wants to manufacture and market an individual flying machine.
