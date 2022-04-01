ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has made history when it comes to diversity.
The appointment of Norman Rayford as an assistant chief marks the first time in the history of the department that two Black men have been named assistant chiefs. Rayford joins current Assistant Chief Warren Warren.
On Thursday, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced the appointment of Rayford and of Mike Anderson to a separate APD assistant chief’s post. Both appointments will take effect Monday.
Rayford also becomes the first Black man to serve in the department’s No. 2 position.
A veteran Anderson police officer, Rayford has been named to serve as the assistant chief of police of the uniform division.
Rayford has served with the department for 23 years, beginning his career in 1999. During that time, he served in community policing for four years and the traffic division for several years, where he also was on the fatality team.
Rayford has worked as a merit detective in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), working on some of the most serious cases for 10 years.
In December the merit commission promoted Rayford to the rank of sergeant, and he was assigned oversight of second shift uniform division, where he has been serving for the last three months.
“I have known and worked with Norm since he began his service with our community,” Broderick said in a press release. “He is an exceptional officer who is highly qualified to fill this important role. He is well respected in the department and widely respected within our community. I know he will do an excellent job and I am proud that he was willing to accept this important assignment.”
Rayford is a lifelong resident of Anderson. He is a graduate of Highland High School and attended Calhoun Community College in Athens, Alabama. He is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
He has received several commendations and awards over the years, including being named Law Enforcement Officer of Year in 2017.
“I am honored to be appointed and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve our community in this position of leadership,” Rayford said of his appointment.
Anderson appointed
Broderick named another veteran officer, Detective Mike Anderson, to serve in the department as the assistant chief of police of the Community Policing and Records Division.
Anderson has served with the department for over 28 years, beginning his career in 1994. During that time, he served as a patrol officer for five years and later earned the rank of merit detective.
He served in the Criminal Investigation Division for eight years and served as training coordinator for four years, including being an instructor in use of force. He was also assigned to the Drug Task Force for the last six years.
Anderson currently serves as president of Fraternal Order of Police Local 48. He will step down as union president upon assuming the duties of assistant chief.
“Like Norm, I have known Mike his entire career,” Broderick said. “As you can see from his assignments and service, he is well qualified to take on this important position. Mike has served our community with distinction, and he has worked hard to keep our community safe.
“Community policing is an ever more important aspect of police work,” he said. “It is important that we regularly engage with our community in a positive and productive manner reaching out to all in our community from young children to seniors.”
Anderson is a native of Anderson. He and his wife, Tiffany, are the parents of two adult children. He attended Purdue University in Anderson and is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
“I am grateful of the opportunity to serve in this important position,” Anderson said. “I am proud that the mayor has the confidence in me to fill this position. I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of our community.”
Assistant Chief Warren Warren will continue as assistant chief of criminal investigations.