ANDERSON – Local property owners will soon receive their 2020 property tax bills that are due on May 10.
Madison County Treasurer Dan Girt said the tax bills are being mailed on Wednesday.
Property taxes are due twice a year on May 10 and November 10.
Girt said the 2019 property taxes collected in Madison County amounted to 93.5% of what was billed to be paid in 2020.
The county collected $106.9 million in property taxes of the $114.2 million billed.
According to the Madison County Assessor’s office, the assessed value for all classifications in Madison County increased by 3.48% for 2020 taxes to be collected this year.
The 2020 assessed value for the county is $6.62 billion as compared to $6.39 billion in 2019.
The assessed value for agricultural property declined by 5.16% from 2019 to 2020, a total of $695.2 million.
The assessed value for industrial property climbed by 13.3% to $313.2 million; commercial property increased by 9.5% to $917.9 million.
The assessed value for residential properties in the county increased by 3.44% to $4.3 billion in 2020.
Property tax payments can be made in the Treasurer’s office at the Madison County Government Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Payments can be made with cash, check, money order or credit/debit cards. There is a fee for the use of credit/debit cards.
Taxes can be paid by mail and must be postmarked by May 10 to be considered on time.
Payments can also be made at the Treasurer’s website at madisoncountytreasurer.net
Additionally, tax payments can be made at the following financial institutions: First Merchants Bank; First Farmers Bank; and Star Financial Bank. The banks will collect taxes from April 19 through May 10 by check or cash with the original tax bill.
There is a 10% penalty for taxes paid after the due date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.