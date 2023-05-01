ANDERSON – The spring payment of property taxes are due at the Madison County Treasurer’s office by May 10.
The Madison County property tax bills were mailed out April 12, according to Treasurer Dan Girt.
The second payment is due by November 13th, 2023.
Payment of the property tax can be made in person at the courthouse, in the Treasurer’s Office, Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by mail to the Treasurer’s Office at 16 E. 9th Street, Room 109, Anderson, Indiana 46016.
Payment can be made by cash, check, money order or debit/credit card. There is a fee charged to use debit/credit cards.
Payments that are made by mail and post marked by the due date will be considered on time.
Payment may also be made at the Treasurer’s website: treasurer.madisoncounty48.us.
Payment at the website can be electronic check (fee of $2.00), or by debit/credit card (fee of 2.55%).
Payment can be made by check with an original statement coupon.
Girt said it is important to remember that to avoid any penalties, payment must be made or post marked by the due date.
Madison County Recorder Angie Abel noted that her office has a free property fraud alert program. Local residents can register for the program, and if any property transfer activity is associated with their name, they receive an alert notice by email or text.
Sign up for the program can be done on the county’s website, by telephone or in-person at the Madison County Government Center.
According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the largest growing white-collar crime nationally. It can be as simple as someone recording a fraudulent document that makes it appear as though someone else now owns your home.