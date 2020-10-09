ANDERSON — A dispute between the Anderson Police Department and Madison County Prosecutor’s Office over staffing could result in criminal charges not being filed.
The dispute developed last week when Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown informed Prosecutor Rodney Cummings that he was returning liaison officer Heather McClain to the department's detective division.
Cummings said Thursday that for 45 years, there has been an agreement between the prosecutor’s office and the Anderson Police Department concerning the liaison officer.
Eight chiefs and four prosecutors have followed the agreement, he said.
“Without a liaison officer, criminals will go free because no charges are being filed,” Cummings said.
Brown said supervisors would bring APD cases to the prosecutor’s office for criminal charges to be filed.
“They have been denied access to the data system,” Brown said. “I hope we can reach a compromise. I’m more than willing to work this out, but there is going to be a change.”
Brown said he offered to replace McClain with Detective Norman Rayford.
“He (Cummings) rejected that,” he said. “I’m in control of my personnel.”
Brown said it would be up to Cummings as to whether filing charges are brought by Anderson police.
“I have offered an officer to assist,” he said.
Brown said there is no written memorandum of understanding between the police department and the prosecutor’s office on the appointment of a liaison officer.
“Heather McClain has done the job for over a decade,” he said. “I have a lot of young officers, and what we’re missing is training in how that side of the legal process works.”
Brown said his intention is to have McClain attend an instructor’s development program to train the officers because of her background.
He said Rayford is qualified to take on the responsibilities, adding it would be a new experience and expand his career.
“I wanted her to train Rayford and let him take over those responsibilities and still work criminal cases,” Brown said. “The position is not an eight-hour-a-day job.”
He said there will be a liaison officer named from APD, but it will not be McClain.
Cummings said the prosecutor has always had to approve who the liaison officer is that works in the office.
“I have to have confidence in that person,” Cummings said. “Not just their ability to do the job but that the person has the strength to deny requests for information from the chief."
He explained the liaison officer has 24-hour access to the office, access to the computer system and all the notes for every case filed.
"Nobody is going to have access to our files or an office unless I approve it," Cummings said.
Brown said he has a different point of view on the assignment in the prosecutor’s office.
“He doesn’t control my department,” he said. “My goal and objective is to work well with the prosecutors and judges. The entire way we operate has changed. What was needed in the 1980s is not needed today.”
