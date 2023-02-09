ANDERSON – Members of the Anderson Police Department have been provided with new safety equipment.
All 103 officers with the police department received new bulletproof body armor and helmets, and 20 patrol cars will be equipped with bulletproof shields and building entry tools.
Veteran officer Sgt. Frank Sigler immediately inserted the protective body armor into his vest Wednesday.
Sigler said the new equipment will help keep the officers safe on duty.
Dustin Armstrong, a 15-year member of the department, demonstrated the new bulletproof shields for entry into buildings.
“I think it’s great,” he said of the new protective equipment. “It’s nice to have it, but I hope I don’t have to use it. The city is always trying to upgrade our safety equipment. Officer safety is a big issue.”
Officer Michael Pritchett has been with the department for two years said the new equipment makes him feel a whole lot safer.
“Having protection from rifle rounds is really good for us,” he said. “All the equipment makes our job a little bit safer. Makes us feel a lot better.”
The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. included in the 2023 city budget $350,000 from the city’s share of the public safety local income tax to purchase the new equipment.
The city also budgeted $288,000 from the public safety funds for the purchase of an armored rescue and extraction vehicle that would be used to allow police to quickly remove people from a dangerous environment.
That vehicle is set to be delivered this fall.
Chief Mike Lee said he was approached by Broderick following the school shooting in Texas last year.
“We wanted to buy more safety equipment,” he said.
Broderick said following the Texas shooting the city wanted to make sure the officers have the proper protective gear.
“I know that you would never let happen what took place in Texas by standing around,” he said. “We wanted to make sure you had as much protection as possible to enter a crime scene.”