ANDERSON — As a wave of protests against police brutality continues across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, several demonstrations are planned for this weekend in Madison County.
Two events in Anderson, a march and a candlelight vigil, were planned separately but will converge Saturday night.
“When I saw that there were several organizations trying to host them on the same day, I reached out to each of the individuals and pulled them to the table to work together,” Lindsey Brown said. “We all met and discussed a great way to have this event and to keep it peaceful.”
That’s Love, a faith-based organization, will meet at 25th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at the old Guide Lamp property for a prayer followed by a march into town.
Brown said that the group will then march to the MLK statue where a vigil for George Floyd will take place for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time police officer George Chauvin held his knee on the neck of Floyd, according to reports.
The march will then cut across Lincoln Street and come back down 14th Street to arrive at the parking lot at the 14th and Madison streets.
There, a second group headed by individuals in the community, will pass out hot dogs and T-shirts. Brown said that 10 speakers will speak for about three minutes each. The event will conclude with a candlelight vigil and prayer.
Brown said that the protest is to advocate for change nationally and within the community, specifically for the economic disparity between Anderson neighborhoods.
“Protesting is not a bad thing but rioting is,” Brown said. “When you’re protesting, you’re protesting for a reason, and we want to identify that reason.”
A Solidarity March is planned in Frankton on Sunday, meeting at the town hall at 5:30 p.m. According to a Facebook post, the group will march through town, ending at the police station for a vigil and community discussion.
