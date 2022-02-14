ANDERSON — After a two week delay the public will get the opportunity to comment on the proposed new jail for Madison County with an estimated cost of $87 million.
The Madison County Commissioners plan to conduct the public hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center.
County attorney Jeff Graham said the commissioners could vote to accept the recommendations included in the jail study or request revisions.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger has been discussing the need for a new jail facility for several years.
“The project was well presented,” Mellinger said after the recommendation were presented by RQAW. “I question some of the cost estimates we’ve heard but costs have increased significantly the last five years.”
He said the design and components including single holding cells in intake, multiple padded cells, larger medical section, space for programing and a dedicated mental health holding area overall will help maintain safety.
There is also the possibility of adding a morgue to the building design.
“The single story will eliminate elevators and elevators have been a significant efficiency hurdle,” Mellinger said. “The safety and efficiency of the proposed facility design will provide a much more attractive facility to retain and recruit quality staff.”
Eric Weflen with RQAW recommended the county construct a new jail for between 400 and 450 beds with room for expansion in the future.
He said the county would need to acquire up to 20 acres of land for the facility.
The commissioners are currently reviewing several possible sites in Anderson.
The study showed the average inmate population in Madison County over the past 20 years ranged between 325 and 444 and that the length of stay in the jail has increased by 20%.
He said the female population has increased by 25%.
The study found a lack of space in the book-in area and holding cells.
Weflen said the mechanical systems in the current jail are at the end of their usable life.
He said the current jail cannot be expanded vertically and it would be cost prohibitive to modify the building for a future use.
Weflen recommended a new jail be at least 106,000 square feet with a possible 15,000 square foot expansion, which is twice the size of the current jail.
He said the county could build one unit of 250 beds and one control room and a second with 150 beds with room for a 100-bed expansion.
The design allows for the expansion of the jail to 560 beds which would include space for programming and medical treatment.
He said the county needs at a minimum 20 acres and parking for up to 130 vehicles.
Brian Colton with the consulting firm of Baker Tilly said the projected cost is $87 million with the county having to issue bonds in the amount of $72.7 million.
The bonds would not be issued until 2023. He said the county could have $14.2 million in reserve for the project.
Colton said the jail construction income tax adopted by the county last year will generate the annual bond payment of $5.3 million.
