ANDERSON — By the end of the year, the Madison County Commissioners must complete the redistricting process.
The commissioners voted 2-1 last month to establish criteria for creating new district boundaries for the three commissioners and four districts that make up the Madison County Council.
The districts are required to be considered for new boundaries every 10 years following the U.S. Census.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill cast the “no” vote, contending the redistricting didn’t involve all three commissioners in the process.
The public has until Tuesday to submit proposed new maps for the four county council districts and the three commissioner districts.
Population data and township and precinct boundaries are available to the public starting Friday in the commissioners' office at the Madison County Government Center.
A public hearing on the proposed maps is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 with a vote planned by the commissioners at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28.
Currently the four district members of the Madison County Council are: Republican Jerry Alexander, District 1; Republican Diane Likens, District 2; Democrat Fred Reese, District 3; and Republican Rob Steele, District 4.
Alexander is serving his first term on the council. Steele was selected by the Republican Party caucus to replace Anthony Emery, who was elected to an at-large seat in 2020. Likens was named to replace Steve Sumner earlier this year after Sumner resigned.
Commissioner John Richwine said Friday the preliminary Madison County Council district maps are showing few changes based on population.
He said the proposed commissioner district maps are being aligned based on population and to prevent the three members from all living in the same township.
The commissioners in 2019 redrew the boundaries prior to the 2020 election cycle. Those boundaries were established based on population.
Those maps, used in the 2020 election, made it possible for all three commissioners to reside in Anderson Township.
The commissioners' attorney, Ted Nolting, said the current population for the four council districts has a deviation of 7.06%, which he described as too high.
He explained the goal is to have a population deviation of 5% or less.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.