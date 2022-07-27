ANDERSON — Some stakeholders have expressed disappointment at the ongoing animosity between the city’s executive and legislative branches as evidenced by the contentious three-hour meeting Tuesday.
Kellie Kelley and Cherilyn Horning scolded the Anderson City Council and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. for their handling of a three-hour hearing regarding two proposed ordinances for the budgeting of $23 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
“It’s very disheartening to see this going back and forth,” Kelley said before a standing-room-only crowd at a specially called meeting of the council on Tuesday. “It does nothing but further the distrust in your ability to get something done.”
She was one of many stakeholders, including city employees and not-for-profit officials, on hand to weigh in on the proposed ordinances.
The council met in special session to consider Broderick’s proposals to spend the ARP money on bonuses for city employees and on water infrastructure. ARP funds have been distributed by the federal government to communities around the nation to combat the negative financial impact of the two-year COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the ARP Act, there are four allowable uses for the money, including water and wastewater infrastructure, bonuses for essential workers, recovery for governmental bodies of lost revenue and providing monetary assistance to businesses and not-for-profits.
The council voted in favor of both plans on a first reading Tuesday. Second and third readings are expected to take place 6 p.m. Aug. 9.
As Broderick and his supporters made their presentation, Council President Rebecca Crumes repeatedly interrupted. Her concerns included dealing with the separate issues addressed by the proposed ordinances in one meeting rather than two; the hands-on role councilmembers would like to play in any appeal by local businesses and not-for-profits denied ARP funds by a committee established by the city; and the belief that the city over several decades has deferred maintenance of its water infrastructure without a plan.
“The process that’s happening this evening does not elevate my trust,” Horning said. “I think it’s on all parties.”
In addition to not listening to one another, Horning said she got the feeling the mayor and the council also weren’t interested in public input.
“We get shut down. The things that are brought to your attention are dismissed,” she said. “We need more than what is happening here tonight. I care about this community, and we need to function differently than I am seeing now.”
Councilman Jon Bell said he also was disappointed with the administration’s entire process for preparing and communicating a budget to the council for the ARP funds.
“What you’re seeing here tonight is very messy,” he said. “It has been frustrating and difficult, and I am sorry for all of that.”