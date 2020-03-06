ANDERSON – Anderson residents were given a look at how the plans for the revitalization of Mays Park are moving forward.
HWC Engineering, the consultant on the planned improvements to both May and Athletic parks, conducted a public meeting on Monday to get input from the community.
The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is planning to spend an estimated $2 million on improvements to Mays Park, which is located on the southwest corner of Madison Avenue and Tenth Street.
“We’re here to get your input,” Cory Whitesell with HWC Engineering said. “We want to show you what we’re working on and get your input on what you want to see for the park.”
The conceptual drawing for Mays Park by HWC Engineering was similar to one prepared by a consultant for the Westside Concerned Citizens Association.
Both plans have the existing tennis courts revitalized along with the shelter building, skate park and basketball courts on the south side of Tenth Street.
A splash pad, playground and walking trail would be located on the north side of Tenth Street.
“These are our initial ideas to start the conversation” Whitesell said. “What does the splash pad, shelter and playground become?”
“We heard a lot of input last year,” he added. “The vision is to make the park a point of pride for the west side. We want to design something that represents the community.”
As proposed, there would be two tennis courts and a pickle ball court to the west side of the existing building. The basketball court would be moved to the west and be closer to the skate park.
Whitesell said there could be a community garden to the east of the basketball courts.
He said the upgrading of the existing building is still being discussed.
“The building is structurally sound,” Whitesell said. “There is no heating and air conditioning and the plumbing needs to be replaced.
“It becomes a question of where we focus the use of the available funds,” he said. “It would take $200,000 to $300,000 to fix the existing building. That would take funds from other amenities.”
Local resident Joe Carney asked about changes from the original design, which he was told now includes a loop walking trail, separating the splash pad and playground and reducing parking.
“We want appropriate features in a community park,” Whitesell said. “We don’t want Mays to be a regional park. The intent is to have people walk to the park.”
Dominic Wills, founder of the Westside Concerned Citizen Coalition, said people are excited about the improvements to the park.
“This has been very informative,” he said of the meeting. “It seems like they took the community concerns into the project.”
Willis said he hopes the splash pad and playground areas are expanded.
“We’re not here to compete with anyone,” he said. “We want to be on the same page for the benefit of the community.”
Resident Sarah Whitesel said there were a lot of good ideas presented, but was not thrilled with the addition of a pickle ball court.
“I would like to see a bigger splash pad,” she said. “I’m glad they are taking the approach of getting community input.”
Several people asked about closing Tenth Street from John Street to Madison Avenue to make Mays Park a safer area for pedestrians.
