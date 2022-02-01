ANDERSON — Because of an error in advertising, the public hearing on the jail study recommendation has been moved to Feb. 15.
The Madison County Commissioners were scheduled to conduct the public hearing Tuesday but the legal notice was not published in the Elwood Call Leader.
County Attorney Jeff Graham explained state law requires public notice in two newspapers.
The public hearing will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 on the recommendation to construct a 450-bed jail at an estimated cost of $87 million.
The commissioners voted to declare emergency repairs on the Madison County Work Release Center.
Joe Humphries, property manager, said a car struck the front of the building.
The county received a quote from the repair from Fredricks at a cost of $3,780.
Commissioner John Richwine said the county will submit a claim for the repairs with the insurance company.
In other business, the commissioners approved the renting of a light for the employee parking lot at 7th and Meridian streets.
Humphries said the parking lot is very dark in the morning and the employees are concerned about walking to the Madison County Government Center.
Anderson Municipal Light & Power will install and maintain the light at a cost of $13.50 per month, he said.
The commissioners named Jeff Dyer as the new executive director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
Dyer has been the EMA administrator for the past four years and replaces Tom Ecker who recently was named county administrator.
