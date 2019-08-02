ANDERSON — By the end of the year, the Madison County Council of Governments intends to adopt a new comprehensive plan for the county, the first since 2001.
The county has budgeted $135,000 for the COG to develop the new plan. A series of meetings is scheduled to receive additional input from the public.
Two rounds of meetings are set for August throughout Madison County for residents to comment on the vision for the plan pertaining to transportation and development.
“We’re looking to form the goals and objectives,” John Lavine with COG said Thursday. “This is a chance for county residents to look at the goals and objectives and provide comments.”
Through public comments, COG has developed the following areas of discussion: economic development, agriculture, housing, environment, wellness, infrastructure, sustainability and energy, public safety, arts and culture and transportation.
“The goals and objectives is based on everything we’ve heard from the public, focus groups and the steering committee,” said Jerry Bridges, executive director of COG. “We didn’t want to miss something.”
Lavine said the upcoming discussions will look at the draft of the comprehensive plan and involve tabletop discussions on each of the 10 goals.
He said the growth and development workshops will deal with transportation and future land use.
“The goal is to see where people want to see the development take place,” Bridges said. “People want to see the development take place around the cities and towns; that will be a part of the comprehensive plan.”
Lavine said the transportation discussions will look at all aspects, including bus routes, light rail, bikes and trails and mass transit.
Bridges said COG is planning a program by the Complete Streets Coalition, a national group, that will explain how to make streets better in the county’s cities and towns.
COG has not been surprised by the concerns raised by local residents, Lavine said.
“People are unhappy with the zoning ordinance,” he said. “We know the smart growth principles and want to incorporate those into our comprehensive plan.
“We know it won’t be one size fits all,” Lavine said.
Bridges said the aim of COG is to provide residents with the needed information to make informed decisions in the development of the comprehensive plan.
This is the schedule for public input meetings for the new comprehensive plan being developed for Madison County by the Madison County Council of Governments.
Vision Conversations:
Aug. 8 – Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 10 – Summitville Public Library, 1013 Church St., 10 a.m. to noon
Aug. 10 – Frankton Town Hall, 108 E. Sigler St., 2 to 4 p.m.
Aug. 12 – Alexandria Emery Lee, 400 E. 4th St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 14 – Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 15 – Lapel F.O.E., 110 E. 9th St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 – Markleville Town Hall, 10 State St., 10 a.m. to noon
Aug. 20 – Pendleton Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Growth and Development Discussions
Aug. 22 - Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 - Summitville Public Library, 1013 Church St., 10 a.m. to noon
Aug. 24 - Frankton Town Hall, 108 E. Sigler St., 2 to 4 p.m.
Aug. 26 - Alexandria Emery Lee, 400 E. 4th St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 - Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 29 - Lapel F.O.E., 110 E. 9th St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 - Markleville Town Hall, 10 State St., 10 a.m. to noon
Sept. 3 - Pendleton Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
