ANDERSON — Members of the public attended a special Anderson Community Schools Board meeting Thursday to participate in a public hearing on a proposed superintendent contract.
Rather than addressing the contract, most of those who commented either voiced support or raised concerns about the board’s decision to hire interim Superintendent Joe Cronk as the school’s superintendent.
Charles Rubright, attorney for ACS, said the special meeting had only one agenda item — Cronk’s contract. He said the board would not vote, discuss or consider action on the contract at the meeting.
“This is solely for public input,” Rubright explained.
Most of the superintendent contract terms have been in place for the past 15 years, but he highlighted certain aspects of the proposed contract for the board during the meeting.
Rubright said Cronk’s salary would be $155,000, the same as predecessor Tim Smith, in the first year of his three-year contract. Increases of $2,500 during the second and third years are built into the contract.
“If you do the math, that is less than a 2% raise,” said Rubright, who compared the salary range to superintendents of other Indiana schools with similar student enrollments.
Cronk, who has worked for ACS for 32 years, will be given the option to return to an administrative position if the board decides to terminate the contract or if his contract is not renewed at the end of the three years.
Local businessman Bill Watson, an official of the Anderson chapter of the NAACP, addressed the board during the hearing to thank them for picking Cronk as the superintendent. Watson said he is an advocate of children and they could “not have picked a better person” for the job.
Several other people also spoke highly of Cronk, expressing agreement with the board’s decision.
“What matters the most is our students, and with that, I trust Dr. Cronk is the man for the job,” said Tenth Street Elementary Principal DJ Suchocki.
One man, who didn't provide his name, voiced concerns about the contract allowing Cronk to return to an administrative position.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum also spoke at the hearing. Dixon-Tatum, the director of civil and human rights for the city of Anderson, previously voiced concern over transparency during the search for a new ACS superintendent.
“I am hopeful that diversity, equity and inclusion is obtained and maintained throughout the entire Anderson Community School system, and it sounds like there may be some first steps taken, so thank you for that,” she said.
“But again, I just look forward to and hope that diversity, equity and inclusion ... is obtained and maintained throughout the entire system.”
Lindsay Brown, a frequent critic of Anderson schools, congratulated Cronk during the hearing but said that Cronk’s lack of a background as an educator is an issue.
“It’s great to have a person with a great personality,” Brown said. “But it’s another thing to have a person (who) ... has the ability and know-how to do the job.”
The next ACS Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 11.
