ANDERSON – The public will be afforded the opportunity to comment on the offer by the Anderson Community School Board for the naming of a new superintendent.
The ACS board announced Tuesday that it had offered a contract to interim superintendent Joe Cronk to assume the position.
The board has scheduled a public meeting on the proposed contract for April 29 at 6 p.m. at the ACS administration building.
The ACS board has scheduled a special meeting for May 11 to vote on the proposed contract.
Cronk has served as interim superintendent since March 2020, when former school chief Tim Smith resigned.
Cronk was offered the superintendent’s position in August 2020, but withdrew the contract before the board could vote.
The naming of a superintendent has been a topic of concern in Anderson, with members of the Black community urging the school board to name minority members to the search committee.
As proposed, if approved by the school board, Cronk’s contract will take effect on May 1, 2021 and run through June 30, 2024.
Cronk’s salary as superintendent would start at $155,000 in the first year.
Under the terms of the contract, if Cronk’s evaluation is of at least effective or highly effective, it provides for a $2,500 increase in each of the second and third years of the contract.
The contract states that, should Cronk’s term as superintendent end before June 30, 2024, or a renewal ends by June 30, 2026, he has the right to remain employed by ACS in an administrative position with a salary equal to his current position as chief operating officer.
