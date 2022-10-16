ANDERSON — Pumpkin, a fall favorite of many can be used for more than decorations and desserts. Annie McFarland, a dietician for Community Hospital Anderson said pumpkin and other types of squash are rich in fiber, which could help with glucose control.
"If anything, I would highlight the amount of fiber in squash and pumpkin to the carbohydrates which tend to be lower. It's still a starchy vegetable, so it's still going to have some carbohydrate in it, but with the amount of fiber in it, that helps to balance out and kind of neutralize any spike in blood sugar."
Pumpkin lattes, pies and other traditional items are often not as nutrient dense, but could be.
A fan of lattes, McFarland decided to put a healthier spin on the traditional pumpkin spice latte, by adding 2-3 tablespoons of pumpkin puree and a hint of vanilla to unsweetened almond milk and coffee. This allows her that hint of sweetness without sacrificing nutrition. Plus, she said the pumpkin and milk make for a thick, rich froth.
She said high fiber foods, like pumpkin, can help with weight control as it helps the body feel fuller longer.
One study, cited by the online publication Health Reporter suggested pumpkins helped to increase the production of insulin in mice. Not only does the flesh have nutritional value, the seeds do too.
A study from the journal Food Science and Nutrition suggests pumpkin seeds possess hypoglycemic, or blood sugar lowering properties.
McFarland said protein is also crucial. Coupled with fat and carbs, protein can help provide with a sense of satisfaction when eating.
"We want to make sure we have a combination of protein and carbohydrates, that's that perfect combination when we have a protein and carb source, that together really, really is so beneficial for us and our blood sugar and also maintaining our hunger levels," she said.
Pumpkin can add a touch of autumn to all sorts of dishes. McFarland listed a few nutrient dense options, which included pancakes and chili, among other things.
Pancakes, a typically high-sugar breakfast food, can be transformed by changing the amount of sugar and type of flour. McFarland recommended using oat or whole wheat, instead of bleached white flour and pumpkin butter, instead of syrup.
On the savory side of things, the pulp can be sliced and baked into fries or cubes, and lightly seasoned with salt and garlic. McFarland said folks can experiment with all kinds of seasonings, but make sure to keep an eye on how much salt they add.
Whether it comes in a can or fresh, McFarland said, as long as it's pure pumpkin, no nutritional value will be lost.
No food is a substitute for proper diet and exercise. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, regular physical activity can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes and other illnesses.
Around 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise, which includes things like a brisk walk or raking fall leaves, and about 75 minutes of intense exercise, such as jogging/running or jumping rope are recommended.