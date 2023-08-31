WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University this week announced that its microelectronics workforce development program will receive more than $19 million in funding from the Department of Defense to strengthen existing research efforts and add new academic partners.
The program, known as SCALE (Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement), is a prominent workforce development effort funded by the DoD’s Trusted and Assured Microelectronics program. Purdue is involved in the program as one of 19 universities and 48 partners in the defense industry and the federal government.
The second installment of the DoD’s funding is expected to enhance efforts in areas including radiation-hardened microelectronics and trusted artificial intelligence. It will also expand student training, continuing education and dissemination, university officials said in a news release.
Peter Bermel, SCALE director and professor of electrical and computer engineering at Purdue, said the new funding will significantly expand the university’s work in the field.
“Now, more students interested in these technical areas have more opportunities to get involved and develop in-demand skills and experiences,” Bermel said. “And we’re adding these new partner universities while broadening the participation of current partner universities in SCALE.”
SCALE partners regularly meet to update a prioritized list of knowledge, skills and abilities that are most needed for new entrants to the microelectronics and trusted artificial intelligence workforce.
“Understanding the most current technical and professional workforce skills in microelectronics is imperative for SCALE universities to fully develop students to meet those specialized workforce needs,” said Jennifer Linvill, SCALE director of workforce needs and assistant professor of technology leadership and innovation at Purdue.
As a result, SCALE universities will need to upgrade their classes, projects and research to ensure that students can meet the rapidly advancing needs of the field.
SCALE has a mission to bolster next-generation workforce development to bring the United States back to prominence in global microelectronics research and manufacturing. The demand for microelectronics increased 26% in 2021. But while the United States consumes about half of the chips produced worldwide, only about 12% are manufactured here. That is down from 37% roughly 30 years before.
Workforce development needs this kind of funding, Bermel said, especially to amplify the number of U.S. citizens who can work on these technologies.
“The expectation from multiple credible studies is there will be major shortages in the microelectronics workforce on a national scale if we do nothing. Part of the reason is that fewer U.S. students are going into undergraduate and graduate studies in high-tech areas,” he said, like electrical engineering.
Funding from the Department of Defense includes $3.8 million for Purdue, $5 million for Indiana University and $1.6 million for Vanderbilt University.