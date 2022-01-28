ANDERSON — Purdue Polytechnic has been awarded $250,000 from the federal government to further its efforts to train workers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
The grant, one of eight awards distributed nationwide to programs that connect industries with STEM-trained workers in their communities, is part of the Economic Development Administration’s STEM Talent Challenge. It is the first such grant given to an institution in Indiana in the two-year history of the program.
“This is very exciting. It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work for our location,” said Corey Sharp, director of Polytechnic statewide partnerships. “We’ve been piloting and running a lot of programs, and we got a lot of letters of support from community stakeholders to put a proposal together. This will really make an impact on high school youth and adults who need STEM education.”
Purdue Polytechnic plans to leverage $359,373 in matching funds — which Sharp said will come from in-kind gifts from industry partners, non-profits and municipal governments — to further its programming in connection with the grant.
Purdue Polytechnic was one of the recipients selected from a field of 77 applicants. Plans for the funding, according to local officials, include building upon the success of several industry-driven pilot programs and transitioning the institution’s bachelor’s degree curriculum into micro-credentialing and job placement programs.
“EDA is proud to partner with the STEM Talent Challenge grant recipients as they work with regional industries to build a strong workforce for tomorrow,” Alejandra Y. Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said in a news release. “These innovative programs not only include work-and-learn opportunities and mentorship, but also targeted recruitment of women, people of color, rural residents and others from underserved communities to ensure that STEM fields are diverse, equitable and inclusive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.