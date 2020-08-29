ANDERSON — Soul Fest organizers and the Anderson Police Department paint two very different pictures of police involvement with Soul Fest.
Organizers of the event claim the police department used COVID-19 concerns to disguise racial bias and justify a lack of police presence at the event, which draws mostly Black people. Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown, however, says that officers patrolled the outer perimeter of the event to avoid the risk of unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus.
The Redwood Foundation organized the event two weeks ago in Anderson’s Warren Miller Park. The city waived the rental fee for the park, Brown said.
Redwood member Larry McClendon said APD Assistant Chief Warren Warren told the foundation that Anderson police officers would not participate in the event due to COVID-19 concerns, in spite of the group providing police with a detailed plan of action approved by the county health department.
But Brown wrote in an email this week to the newspaper that the police department’s concerns about COVID-19 exposure persisted.
“APD was consistent in expressing our concerns with regards to the crowd size in correlation to COVID-19 safety measures,” Brown wrote. “APD personnel observed, on all three days of the event, that a majority of patrons were not wearing masks and with the crowd size, social distancing was not being followed.”
McClendon maintained that it isn’t true that officers made that decision on the spot, but rather that Warren made it clear days before the event that police would not patrol inside the festival.
“They rode around the park probably every day, but they never came through the park to actually help patrol,” McClendon said. “He told me he’s not going to put his policemen out there at all.”
McClendon objected to the police chief painting the Redwood Foundation as being irresponsible in the face of the pandemic and also noted that police officers patrolled the Anderson Speedway and a carnival at Mounds Mall.
In response, Brown said that the speedway and carnival had hired off-duty officers to provide security, a common practice for local businesses and schools. McClendon said that he was unaware of that option and that it was never presented to him as an alternative.
McClendon also claimed that Anderson City Councilman Joe Newman attended Soul Fest for three days at a voter registration booth but then said at a city council meeting that he left due to health concerns — the same meeting at which Brown said that officers pulled out from patrolling the festival because of COVID concerns.
“On Sunday (Aug. 16) I was just in and out” of the festival, Newman told The Herald Bulletin on Friday. “There was quite a few people running around without a mask, and here I am in the age where I shouldn’t have been in places like that.”
While McClendon said that Newman didn’t wear a mask for the three days he was in attendance, Newman asserted that he did wear it most of the time.
“I had it with me, and I had it on the majority of the time,” Newman said. “The organizers, they should’ve been a little more pursuant of people wearing masks. That’s it.”
Another complaint by Soul Fest organizers is that Anderson police provided no traffic control for the parade.
Brown explained that no police detail was provided because Soul Fest organizers failed to follow up after they were asked to reconsider the parade route.
“The event organizers were aware that we did not have the manpower available for a long parade route,” Brown wrote. “We also expressed concerns with the route with regards to shutting down (Indiana 32).”
McClendon said that wasn’t the message he received from the police department. Rather, he was asked to choose a shorter route because police wouldn’t be on the scene, he said.
“In my book, it was discrimination against my organization in an attempt to make the whole event fail,” McClendon concluded.
