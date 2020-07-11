Racial justice protests prompt Anderson police to reexamine use-of-force policies

ANDERSON — Local police Chief Jake Brown was aghast as he learned the details of the death of George Floyd, who was pinned to the ground for more than eight minutes by four Minneapolis police officers.
“I was sick to my stomach,” Brown recalled. “I felt sorrow and compassion, not only for Mr. Floyd but his family. ‘Disturbed’ isn’t a strong enough word to describe how I felt.”
Floyd’s death in May triggered a wave of protests and has brought about a national reckoning on matters of race, police brutality and the relationships between members of the Black community and those charged with protecting them and all other Americans.
In Anderson, as in many other cities, the killing of Floyd, as well as other high-profile incidents — including the fatal shootings of Rayshard Brooks by a white Atlanta police officer and Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers executing a no-knock warrant — has prompted a review of policies concerning the use of force.
The most notable actions in Anderson, announced by Brown and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. in June, are a plan to outfit all 125 officers in the department and each patrol car with cameras, as well as a department wide ban on chokeholds.
The chokehold ban was enacted immediately. Officials hope to have cameras implemented within the next several months.
“From conversations we’ve had with them, the vast majority of our officers would favor the use of body cams,” Broderick said. “It allows them to collect evidence when necessary; it also allows folks to see what really did happen, so it’s transparent for the public.
“At the same time, it also protects the officers against allegations of misconduct that in fact didn’t occur.”
The Anderson City Council added its support for body and in-car cameras Thursday by approving the first reading of an ordinance outlining specific guidelines pertaining to the conduct of officers.
The department’s ban on chokeholds was violated two days after Broderick and Brown issued a joint statement formally prohibiting the practice. In an incident captured on video that went viral on social media, Officer Brandon Reynolds used a chokehold to subdue Spencer Nice, a 21-year-old white man, before arresting him.
Reynolds and another officer at the scene, Ashley Gravely, remain on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation into the incident continues. Nice, who was initially charged with resisting arrest, has called for the officers to be fired.
COULD IT HAPPEN HERE?
Some have questioned the decision to keep the investigation internal, arguing that such a move invites distrust from the public and would expose the department to accusations of favoritism if the officers are cleared.
Others say a perceived lack of transparency in the process would heighten an underlying sense of cynicism that some members of the community, including some Black Andersonians, have with regard to the police.
“Our court systems, the systemic racism that goes on within the employment areas in this city, right here, are just as bad, if not worse, than any place else in this nation,” said Mychal Peak, an Anderson native who participated in a downtown protest two days after Floyd was laid to rest.
“I think it’s frustrating that people deny it. Until you admit it and come to terms with it, I don’t think you will ever get a true understanding of what it is.”
At another protest, a week after Floyd’s death, some speakers pointed to a need for economic development progress on the west side of the city, where many African Americans live. Economic disparity, they said, is a key component of the disconnect that citizens feel when it comes to their perceptions of how police officers go about their jobs in their neighborhoods.
Others acknowledged that, as in Minneapolis, the actions of a few rogue officers can taint the public’s view of the rest of the force.
“I think that Anderson has some fine police officers,” said Leo Williams, a resident who participated in the June 11 protest. “I know a few Anderson police officers, and they are good officers. The ones that are bad, those (officers) need to be accountable for what they do.”
Williams said he would like to see APD officers become more visible in the community, building rapport with residents and letting them know that “they’re there to help, not to hurt.”
He added: “When you see police officers putting hurt and harm on a person, you look at them differently.”
From Police Chief Brown’s point of view, scrutiny is deservedly given to officers who clearly cross the line of police brutality, often at a steep cost to others.
“There’s a lot of good officers, men and women, who don’t make those mistakes and don’t commit those crimes,” he said. “I understand why they get highlighted on TV. I understand why it becomes a talking point on social media platforms, and rightfully so, because there should be some attention (paid) to it.
“Unfortunately, it also tends to group all other men and women who are following their policies, who are working their tails off day in and day out, who deal with death, drama and destruction on a daily basis,” he added. “It’s not fair that those officers, those first responders, get thrown into … a small box of bad apples.”
SPLIT-SECOND DECISIONS
As a matter of procedure, APD officers have “rarely” used chokeholds on suspects in the past, according to Brown, and the maneuver of an officer placing his knee on a suspect’s neck — as was the case with Floyd — is not part of his department’s training protocols.
“We’ve never ... taught (officers) to put your knee on someone’s neck,” he said. “For us, it doesn’t exist.”
Citing other available techniques and tools such as Tasers and pepper spray, Brown said officers have a variety of less violent means by which to subdue suspects. However, he added an important caveat.
“There are a lot of variables on a broad hypothetical (spectrum),” he said. “In short, we have other equipment, other options, other tools that would more than likely be used well more often than a chokehold.
“But some of those tools cannot be applied if you are in close distance, if you are chest to chest, side by side with someone and you don’t have the reactionary time or the availability to deploy those tools.”
He added that a host of situational nuances can influence an officer’s split-second decision in a volatile environment.
“It also comes down to the skill set of each officer,” Brown said. “The individual that I’m trying to take into custody, what is their skill set? What is their body language, what is their fighting stance? Do I need to go a little harder than maybe just trying to do an arm lock and saying, ‘Please, sir, have a seat for me?’
“There’s a lot of variables there that dictate those choices,” he said, “and those choices have to sometimes happen like this,” he added with a snap of his fingers.
‘WHAT DO WE NEED TO DO?’
Acknowledging that “there’s always room for improvement,” Brown describes his department’s relationship with the Black community in Anderson — and the community as a whole — as “above average.”
Broderick pointed to the APD’s community policing arm, headed by Assistant Chief Warren Warren, as an example of the department’s outreach efforts.
“We have several officers that work in that department and interface with folks on a regular basis,” Broderick said, “but we think that we can do more and need to do more.”
Brown and Broderick have said that the coronavirus pandemic has hampered recent efforts to meet with community leaders, pastors, activists and other residents to try and deepen the conversation on topics of race, crime and quality-of-life issues in the city.
“We know who the people are that most likely have interest or would have thoughts and concerns,” on those issues, Broderick said. “We want to reach out to them and kind of let them take the lead in letting us know how they’d like to see that happen.”
James Burgess, president of the Madison County Chapter of the NAACP, said he has not spoken with the mayor or the police chief since the news of Floyd’s death broke May 25. He said the coronavirus pandemic has shuffled priorities for many people, but that open lines of communication between the city and police leadership and the Black community should remain high on everyone’s agenda.
“This should be a mandate that whoever becomes mayor, whoever becomes the police chief, they need to reach out (to the NAACP) and ask, ‘What do we need to do?’” Burgess said. “Some of the younger people who are joining the police department do not know some of the history of Black families in this city.”
Many civil rights advocates say police departments should be conscious of the racial makeup of their communities when they make hiring decisions. But more important to some local residents is that officers have a thorough understanding of the everyday issues that citizens confront.
Mary Baker-Boudissa, a lifelong Anderson resident and former employment coach for United Way of Madison County, believes the key to community-police relations lies in recruitment and training of officers.
“We’re talking about reworking and reforming how police are recruited, how police are trained,” said Baker-Boudissa, who now works in Indianapolis as an education consultant. “It is more important to me that police officers feel grounded, connected and accountable to the community that they serve than it is that they necessarily belong to one ethnic group or another.”