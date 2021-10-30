ANDERSON — Local farmers are experiencing a lengthy delay in harvesting their crops because of consistently wet weather.
“What harvest?” Chris Simpson commented when asked about progress on Friday. “The rains have brought the harvest to a stop.”
Simpson said he has not been able to get into the fields since last Saturday.
He said they have harvested 500 acres of beans and 100 acres of corn so far this year.
“The yield has been great,” Simpson said. “There’s just too much rain. We’re probably 45% done.”
Simpson said he still has 1,000 acres of corn and 800 acres of beans to harvest.
“I hope to be back in the fields in four or five days,” he said. “Weather permitting, we will be working around the clock.”
Simpson said they have planted 50 acres of winter wheat, but won’t be planting any more this year.
Tony Bailey said they work two days and then are off two weeks because of the wet weather.
“We’re about one-third done,” he said. “Once we get back into the fields, it should go quick.”
Bailey said the yields thus far have been above average and fluctuate depending on the field.
He said because of the wet weather and cold temperatures, it’s taking longer for the fields to dry.
“We have to wait for the water to saturate into the ground,” Bailey said. “I hope to get back into the fields by Tuesday or Wednesday.”
He said it has been a unique year for farming in terms of the weather.
“It started out really wet and then got too dry,” Bailey said. “It’s been one of those years.”
Anderson area farmer Brian Bays said they started harvesting in early September and are about 80% done.
“We planned to be done by Halloween, but we lost two weeks because of the weather,” Bays said. “We got 3 or 4 inches of rain and hope to get back into the fields by Wednesday.”
Bays said they planted crops of corn and soybeans that would mature earlier in the year and targeted the corn for the local ethanol plant.
He estimated that in Madison County about 40% of the corn and 50% of the soybeans have been harvested.
Bays said the corn yields have been above average and the soybean yields are average to above average, depending on where the fields are located in the county.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting 57% of the corn crop and 63% of the soybeans have been harvested in Indiana as of Oct. 25.
“Growers made good progress with corn and soybean harvests before late week rains slowed field activity,” the weekly reported stated.
“Corn harvest progress fell behind the five-year average for the first time this year, while the soybean harvest remained behind schedule,” the USDA reported.
