ANDERSON — The Madison County prosecutor’s office has dismissed a rape charge filed against an Anderson man in 2022.
The state filed the motion to dismiss the charge Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 against Gary Lee Hendrickson.
Deputy Prosecutor Kristin Kane said Thursday that additional evidence was presented by defense attorney Zaki Ali included text messages exchanged between Hendrickson and the woman.
“There was consensual sex around the night of the alleged rape,” Kane said. “There were also some relationship issues.
“We couldn’t proceed in good faith with the charge."